Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

In Pics: Actors Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi Cast Votes in Hyderabad

llu Arjun, Jr NTR and his family stood in line to cast their votes.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
In Pics: Actors Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi Cast Votes in Hyderabad
i
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Actor Allu Arjun cast his vote in the Telangana assembly polls in Hyderabad on 30 November, Thursday. The actor stood in the queue to cast his vote at BSNL centre polling booth no 153. Actors Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi also their cast their votes.

Also Read

In Photos: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun Attend Varun Tej, Lavanya's Cocktail Party

In Photos: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun Attend Varun Tej, Lavanya's Cocktail Party

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Chiranjeevi   Allu Arjun   Jr NTR 

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×