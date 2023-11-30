In Pics: Actors Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi Cast Votes in Hyderabad

Actor Allu Arjun cast his vote in the Telangana assembly polls in Hyderabad on 30 November, Thursday. The actor stood in the queue to cast his vote at BSNL centre polling booth no 153. Actors Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi also their cast their votes.
Topics: Chiranjeevi Allu Arjun Jr NTR
