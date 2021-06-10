Sun resembling a crescent of moon in New Hampshire.
(Photo: Twitter/ Jen)
In Photos | Solar Eclipse 2021: The Ring of Fire And Crescent Sun
The annual Solar Eclipse of the year 2021 occurred on 10 June, 2021.
The annual Solar Eclipse occurred, this year, on 10 June. The eclipse began at 11:42 am and lasted till 6:41 pm. Even though the eclipse was not visible in most parts of India, stunning visuals have emerged from other countries.
As per media reports, the entire ‘ring of fire’ Solar Eclipse lasted for about 100 minutes.
Prior to the eclipse, NASA had tweeted: “the horizon will be illuminated in a narrow band of light, because an observer is seeing distant localities not under the direct umbra of the Moon's shadow, and the northern hemisphere will witness a partial or annular solar eclipse.”
New Hampshire, USA
Toronto, Canada
Niagara Falls
Delaware, USA
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Chicago, Illinois
Ottowa, Canada
Arbutus, Maryland, United States
