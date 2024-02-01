ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

In Pics: Orry Parties With the Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas & Others

Orry attended Natasha Poonwalla's party that she organised to welcome the Jonas Brothers.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
Orry was recently present at Nick Jonas' welcome party hosted by socialite Natasha Poonawalla. Orry shared a collection of exclusive snapshots from the event on his Instagram profile.

The photos capture moments with Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Adar Poonawalla, Sussanne Khan, Malaika Arora, Amita Arora, and Aditi Rao Hydari. Amidst the party's vibrant atmosphere and everyone decked out in their finest, Orry opted for a casual look with a white t-shirt and jeans. His caption humorously reads, "Everybody's posing, but they're posing like me."

Nick Jonas   Joe Jonas 

