ADVERTISEMENT
View Fullscreen
1/19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cavalcade got stuck on a Ferozepur flyover while he was on a visit to Punjab on Wednesday, 5 January.

(Photo: PTI)

In Photos: India This Week

From COVID-19 preparations to political rallies, here's a glimpse of India this week.

The Quint
Published
Photos
2 min read

From COVID-19 preparations to political rallies, here's a glimpse of India this week.

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT