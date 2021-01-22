View Fullscreen
Indian players pose with the winning trophy after defeating Australia by three wickets on the final day of the fourth cricket test match at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, on Tuesday, 19 January 2021. India won the four test series 2-1.
(Photo: PTI)
In Photos: India This Week
From the launch of the COVID-19 vaccination drive to festival celebrations, here’s a glimpse of India this week.
