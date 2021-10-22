ADVERTISEMENT
Submerged cars are seen at a flooded hotel resort as extreme rainfall caused the Kosi River overflow at the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand, India, Tuesday, 19 October.

(Photo: PTI)

In Photos: India This Week

Here is a glimpse of India this week.

The Quint
Published
Photos
2 min read
From incessant rains lashing the states of Uttarakhand and Kerala to the country celebrating 100 crore vaccinations, here is a glimpse of India this week.

