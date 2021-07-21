Muslim children greet each other on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, at Taj Mahal complex, in Agra, Wednesday, 21 July.
(Photo: PTI)
In Pics: COVID Curbs, Police Stands Guard; Eid-al-Adha Amid the Pandemic
Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, a prominent Muslim body, has urged people to follow all COVID protocols while celebrating Eid.
Eid-al-Adha (Eid-ul-Adha) also known as Bakra Eid was celebrated in India on Wednesday, 21 July. The festival is celebrated by Muslims all over the world.
People celebrate this auspicious occasion with their family and friends. However, this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, a prominent Muslim body, has urged people to follow all COVID-19 protocols while celebrating Eid.
While most state authorities have sought strict adherence to COVID norms, amid the festivities, yet others have deployed police personnel outside religious spots that are likely to attract crowding.
Despite this, visuals emerging from some places have seen public gather en masse, even as most others show a scattered and subdued celebration of the festival.
