In Photos: Breathtaking Jammu & Kashmir After Season’s First Snow

Kashmir looked mesmerising after receiving the season’s first heavy snowfall which began on Friday night in most parts of the Valley. While the hilly areas of the valley are said to have received snowfall between 12 to 24 inches, 2 to 3 inches of snow had accumulated in Srinagar city.

After tourism resumed in J&K last month, tourists are now seen travelling in large numbers, especially in the Valley.

The snowfall in the valley brought cold waves in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, etc.

Weather department officials have also said that fresh western disturbance (WD) is active and could bring more rain and snowfall in Ladakh and Kashmir.

The tourism industry suffered a huge loss earlier this year when the valley closed down due to the pandemic. But with things slowly opening up and normalcy returning to the Valley, tour operators hope to make up for the lost time.