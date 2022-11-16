ADVERTISEMENT

In Photos: Highlights of G20 Summit 2022 Day 2 in Bali, Indonesia

G20 Summit 2022 Day 2: Take a look at the highlights of the Day 2 event in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia on 16 November.

Raajwrita Dutta
Updated
Photos
2 min read

At the G20 Summit 2022, Day 2, on Wednesday, 16 November, India has been formally handed over the presidency for the G20 Summit next year. During the closing ceremony of the event in Bali, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi was seen taking charge of next year's summit. Indonesia officially handed over the G20 presidency to India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Together with every country's efforts, we can make the G20 summit a catalyst for global welfare".

The handing-over ceremony concludes the two-day G20 summit and the member states finalised the joint declaration. The G20 consists of 19 countries that include Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the USA and the European Union (EU).

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are some of the highlights of the G20 Summit 2022 Day 2 that took place on Wednesday, 16 November.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  G20 summit   G20   G20 summit 2022 

Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×