Drumbeats, Pamphlets & Promises: Election Fever Returns to DU After 3 Years

Here's a glimpse of the much-hyped student elections at the Delhi University.

Varsha Sriram
Published
Photos
2 min read
The beats of Indian drums, loud cheering and  sloganeering,  pamphlets thrown up in the air, all punctuated by car horns and police sirens – the Delhi University's North Campus is abuzz with election fervour as the much-awaited Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) polls are scheduled to take place on Friday, 22 September.

Polls for the four-member union are being held after a three-year gap necessitated by Covid-induced restrictions. In 2019, the RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) won three posts out of four, with the secretary post clinched by National Students' Union of India (NSUI). 

The Quint visited the Campus of Law Centre (CLC), Faculty of Arts in North Campus and the Satyawati College to capture the mood of the elections.

Topics:  Delhi University   DUSU Elections   DUSU 

