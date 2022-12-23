In Photos: Delhi Book Fair Still As Loved Even in Smartphone Era
An annual affair now, the book fair is known for its fine selection of print editions by some esteemed authors.
The Delhi Book Fair was launched on the heels of the remarkable success of the Kolkata Book Fair back in the 1970s. An annual affair now, the Delhi Book Fair is held at Pragati Maidan and is known for its fine selection of print editions by some esteemed authors.
The India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) and National Book Trust (NTP) work together to organise this magnificent event each year in the national capital.
This year, the exhibition is held from 22 December to 26 December. The Quint brings you the mood on the ground on Day 1.
Topics: Delhi Book Fair Books Harry Potter
