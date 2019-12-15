Pics: Kartik, Bhumi, Deepika, Taapsee Attend Rohini Iyer’s Party
Bollywood celebs at Rohini Iyer’s party.&nbsp;
Bollywood celebs at Rohini Iyer’s party. (Photo: Yogen Shah)

Celebrity manager Rohini Iyer’s house has become the latest abode of Bollywood celebs and Saturday night’s party was witness to that. From Deepika Padukone to Hrithik Roshan and Taapsee Pannu, most actors had a blast at Iyer’s residence. While Deepika looked stunning in an elegant black dress, Taapsee opted for floral trousers paired with a crop top and a jacket.

Hrithik went all casual in a printed shirt and he was seen having a great time with Anil Kapoor.

Check out the photos:

  • 16
    Tahira Kashyap Khurrana and Yami Gautam attend Rohini Iyer's party.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Tahira Kashyap Khurrana and Yami Gautam attend Rohini Iyer’s party.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 15
    Ananya Panday is all smiles.
    Ananya Panday is all smiles.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 14
    Taapsee goes all floral for the bash. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Taapsee goes all floral for the bash. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 13
    Tabu strikes a pose for the shutterbugs. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Tabu strikes a pose for the shutterbugs. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 12
    Aayush Sharma attends the party. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Aayush Sharma attends the party. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 11
    Kunal Kapoor was among the celebrities present at the party. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Kunal Kapoor was among the celebrities present at the party. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 10
    Pooja Hegde looks gorgeous in a red dress. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Pooja Hegde looks gorgeous in a red dress. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 09
    Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor strike a pose. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor strike a pose. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 08
    Radhika Apte at the party. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Radhika Apte at the party. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 07
    Deepika Padukone poses with the party's host, Rohini Iyer. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Deepika Padukone poses with the party’s host, Rohini Iyer. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 06
    Deepika looks stunning in an elegant black dress. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Deepika looks stunning in an elegant black dress. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 05
    Aditi Rao Hydari arrives at the venue. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Aditi Rao Hydari arrives at the venue. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 04
    Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya PAnday goof around. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya PAnday goof around. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 03
    B'town with Rohini Iyer. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    B’town with Rohini Iyer. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 02
    Huma Qureshi arrives at the party. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Huma Qureshi arrives at the party. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 01
    Nushrat Bharucha was one of the guests. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Nushrat Bharucha was one of the guests. (Photo: Yogen Shah)

