Cyclone Nivar in Photos: Tamil Nadu & Puducherry Weather the Storm

Cyclone Nivar made landfall at around 10:30 pm on Wednesday, 25 November, according to India Meteorological Department’s (IMD). On Wednesday, thousands of families were evacuated across Chennai and coastal districts of Tamil Nadu.

On Thursday, 26 November, the “very severe cyclonic storm” Nivar has weakened into a “severe cyclonic storm”, and has crossed the coast near Puducherry, the India Meteorological Department said.