Salman Khan and Sidharth Shukla with the Bigg Boss 13 winning trophy.
Salman Khan and Sidharth Shukla with the Bigg Boss 13 winning trophy.(Photo: Yogen Shah)

In Pics: Sidharth Shukla Lifts the Bigg Boss 13 Winner Trophy

After the longest, and perhaps one of the most controversial seasons, the reality show, Bigg Boss 13, finally declared Sidharth Shukla the winner in grand finale episode on 15 February. The show’s other favourite to win, Asim Riaz came in second, while Shehnaz Gill came in third. The finale started with the top 6 - Paras Chhabra, Sidharth, Asim, Arti Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, and Rashami Desai.

Take a look at the pictures from the finale night:

  • 09
    Salman Khan with the <i>Bigg Boss </i>trophy.
    Salman Khan with the Bigg Boss trophy.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 08
    Salman announced Sidharth Shukla as the winner of the reality show.
    Salman announced Sidharth Shukla as the winner of the reality show.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 07
    Sidharth recives a warm hug from Salman.
    Sidharth recives a warm hug from Salman.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 06
    Mahira Sharma and Rashami Desai got evicted on the final night.&nbsp;
    Mahira Sharma and Rashami Desai got evicted on the final night. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 05
    Aarti Singh was also evicted from the show.
    Aarti Singh was also evicted from the show.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 04
    Asim Riaz was the first runner-up.
    Asim Riaz was the first runner-up.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 03
    Sidharth poses with his mother after winning the Bigg Boss trophy.
    Sidharth poses with his mother after winning the Bigg Boss trophy.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 02
    Paras Chhabra decided to take Rs 10 lakhs and exit the show, and Shehnaz Gill was the second runner-up.
    Paras Chhabra decided to take Rs 10 lakhs and exit the show, and Shehnaz Gill was the second runner-up.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 01
    Sidharth spent a record 140 days inside the house.
    Sidharth spent a record 140 days inside the house.(Photo: Yogen Shah)

