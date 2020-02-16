In Pics: Sidharth Shukla Lifts the Bigg Boss 13 Winner Trophy

After the longest, and perhaps one of the most controversial seasons, the reality show, Bigg Boss 13, finally declared Sidharth Shukla the winner in grand finale episode on 15 February. The show’s other favourite to win, Asim Riaz came in second, while Shehnaz Gill came in third. The finale started with the top 6 - Paras Chhabra, Sidharth, Asim, Arti Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, and Rashami Desai.

Take a look at the pictures from the finale night: