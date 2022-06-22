ADVERTISEMENT

Photos: Ambubachi Mela Returns to Assam's Kamakhya Temple After Two Years

After two years of long break due to COVID, the annual fair of Kamakhya temple retuns.

Ribhu Chatterjee
Published
Photos
2 min read
i

After 2 years of long break due to COVID, Ambubachi Mela returns to Kamakhya Temple of Assam's Guwahati. In the month of June, the Kamakhya Temple of Assam attracts a lot of pilgrims.

Preparation of 2022 Ambubashi Mela

(Photo Credit: Twitter)

Huge gathering of sadhus at Kamakhya Temple

(Photo Credit: Anjana Dutta)

A devotee praying outside the Kamakhya Temple

(Photo Credit: G Plus)

Aghoris performing yoga in the temple area. 

(Photo Credit: Anjana Dutta)

Ambubachi Mela, celebrated during the ‘Asadh’ (monsoon) month of Hindu calendar, is the celebration of yearly menstruation cycle of Goddess Kamakhya. Since the temple celebrates the menstrual phase, it also rejects the taboos associated with menstruation.

A Sadhu protecting himself from rain in Ambubachi Mela

(Photo Credit: Holidify)

The decorated gate of the mela.

(Photo Credit: Trip Invites)

A saint playing his musical instrument.

(Photo Credit: Tour My India)

Huge footfall of pilgrims this year. 

(Photo Credit: Anjana Dutta)

The temple is closed for three days beginning on the seventh day. On the twelfth day, the doors are ceremoniously opened for the large fair.

Aghori performing tricks in mela. 

(Photo Credit: guwahationline.in)

Dreadlocks of a sadhvi.

(Photo Credit: guwahationline.in)

Praying to Goddess Kamakhya.

(Photo Credit: Anjana Dutta)

The concept of this mela is related to agricultural, social, and religious beliefs of devotees.

Aghoris performing their rituals.

(Photo Credit: Trip Invites)

The beauty of the mela intensifies in the evening. 

(Photo Credit: Trip Invites)

