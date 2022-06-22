ADVERTISEMENT
Photos: Ambubachi Mela Returns to Assam's Kamakhya Temple After Two Years
After two years of long break due to COVID, the annual fair of Kamakhya temple retuns.
Ambubachi Mela, celebrated during the ‘Asadh’ (monsoon) month of Hindu calendar, is the celebration of yearly menstruation cycle of Goddess Kamakhya. Since the temple celebrates the menstrual phase, it also rejects the taboos associated with menstruation.
The temple is closed for three days beginning on the seventh day. On the twelfth day, the doors are ceremoniously opened for the large fair.
The concept of this mela is related to agricultural, social, and religious beliefs of devotees.
Edited By :Dhritiman Ganguly
