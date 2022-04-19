ADVERTISEMENT

Photos: Friends & Family Share New Pics From Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Wedding

Alia Bhatt's friend Tanya Saha shared new photos featuring Alia's bridesmaids.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding was a much-talked-about event and it was an intimate affair with close friends and family. Several photos from the wedding and pre-wedding ceremonies have been shared online but Alia's friend Tanya Saha Gupta, Ranbir's cousin Armaan Jain, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's husband Bharat Sahni are the few guests who have shared new photos from the ceremonies.

Tanya's post, which is all about the bridesmaids, is captioned, "It’s sappy days like these that I LIVE FOR. lots of happy tears & belly aching laughs, celebrating my sweet sweet @aliaabhatt ‘s love story."

Also Read

Pics: Shah Rukh, KJo, Gauri Have a Blast at Alia-Ranbir's Reception Party

Pics: Shah Rukh, KJo, Gauri Have a Blast at Alia-Ranbir's Reception Party

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×