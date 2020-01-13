In Pics: Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor Meet up for Football Game
Bollywood celebs frequently meet up for a friendly game of football. Most recently Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Jim Sarbh and Shilpa Shetty’s husband were spotted taking a break from work and enjoying a game of football.

Take a look:

  • 06
    Arjun Kapoor is ready for the game.
    Arjun Kapoor is ready for the game.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 05
    Abhishek Bachchan arrives.
    Abhishek Bachchan arrives.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 04
    Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra spotted.
    Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra spotted.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 03
    Arjun Kapoor on the field.
    Arjun Kapoor on the field.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 02
    Jim Sarbh snapped in action.
    Jim Sarbh snapped in action.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 01
    Arjun Kapoor playing football.
    Arjun Kapoor playing football.(Photo: Yogen Shah)

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in the period drama Panipat. It also starred Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon. It is directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and released on 6 December 2019. The film is based on the Third Battle of Panipat, which is one of the most epic battles in the history of India that took place on 14 January 1761 at Panipat.

