In Pics: Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor Meet up for Football Game
Bollywood celebs frequently meet up for a friendly game of football. Most recently Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Jim Sarbh and Shilpa Shetty’s husband were spotted taking a break from work and enjoying a game of football.
Take a look:
Loading...
- 06
- 05
- 04
- 03
- 02
- 01
Arjun Kapoor was last seen in the period drama Panipat. It also starred Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon. It is directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and released on 6 December 2019. The film is based on the Third Battle of Panipat, which is one of the most epic battles in the history of India that took place on 14 January 1761 at Panipat.
Also Read : ‘Panipat’ Is Now Tax-Free in Maharashtra
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)