In Pics: Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor Meet up for Football Game

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in the period drama Panipat. It also starred Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon. It is directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and released on 6 December 2019. The film is based on the Third Battle of Panipat, which is one of the most epic battles in the history of India that took place on 14 January 1761 at Panipat.