'A Lifetime of Love': Arbaaz Khan & Shura Khan Tie the Knot

Arbaaz Khan posed with his wife Shura Khan after their intimate wedding which was attended by Salman Khan, among others. The actor took to his Instagram to share a few pictures as well. He wrote, "In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day."
The wedding took place at Arbaaz’s sister, Arpita Khan Sharma’s residence.
