Yeh Jo India Hai Na | ‘Ram Rajya’ Cannot Be Attained by ‘Murdering Democracy’

It would be naïve to imagine that Anil Masih acted on his own. Since the BJP was the beneficiary of his alleged actions, the Election Commission should be asking Masih if he had been approached by the party, or by someone representing the party — to play favorites so blatantly and demean a sacrosanct electoral process that he was the steward of. As a leading (and loud) TV news anchor has famously often said — ‘the people want to know’ — did Masih help the BJP win Chandigarh’s mayoral election by unfair means?

Adding heft to the questions above are the very strong words used by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, who has called out Masih’s actions and Chandigarh’s mayoral election in the harshest of words.