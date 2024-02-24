Electoral Bonds and Chandigarh: Will SC's Recent Run Prove to Be Fleeting?

Similarly, the Court’s acknowledgement of the criminal nature of the acts that occurred on 6 December 1992, and the subsequent allocation of the disputed land to the majority community, exacerbates the matter. Moreover, the Court’s decision to hand over five acres of land to the Muslim community elsewhere adds another layer of complexity to the issue. The trajectory of the electoral bonds case itself is a solid example of the Court’s acquiescence in executive actions – it took the Court more than five years to finally decide on it.

The Court’s image as a truth-speaking institution has suffered a massive blow even beyond the politically difficult cases. As I have mentioned above, actively refusing to accommodate the demands of legalising the marriage of same-sex couples, the Court has effectively abdicated its responsibility by leaving it to the mercy of the legislature. It’s deeply disturbing to see the Court expecting the government to bring in such reform when history has been teaching us the lessons otherwise. Unfortunately, as of today, we know for a fact, that the current Parliament is not inclined towards a commitment to the protection of the rights of minorities. The amendments to the citizenship law and the abrogation of Kashmir’s special constitutional status are hard to ignore or dilute as evidence of neglect by the present government.