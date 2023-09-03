Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

Writing for The Indian Express, P Chidambaram of Congress highlights the need to be "more modest" about the upcoming G-20 summit meeting and its outcome amid the escalating "hype" around the same.

Pointing out that G-20 meetings is a routine summit and India was a chair in 2003 and will be the chair in 2043, he states that India has the lowest income per capita (USD 2,085), largest number of poor (230 million) and a rank of 107 (out of 123) in the Global Hunger Index — among the several reasons for why India needs to be modest.