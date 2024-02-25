Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

Congress leader P Chidambaram, in his column for The Indian Express, attempts to decipher Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promises of a 'USD 5 trillion economy' and 'Viksit Bharat'. He asserts that with a growth rate of only 5.9 per cent over ten years, the BJP and NDA's track record has been "uninspiring."

He writes that there are certain 'relevant questions' that need to be debated and answered. When will 22 crore people be lifted out of poverty? When will young people be gainfully employed? When will the stagnation of wages in real terms end?