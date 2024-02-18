Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

Journalist Ranjona Banerji in this column for the Deccan Chronicle writes how she grew up in an India where 'Dharna, gherao, michil, juloos, chakka jam' were everyday words for her, across a spread of Indian languages. Banerji states how she hopes something trickles down the public through the small protests. The "other middle class" she writes, is more worried about traffic jams and loss of livelihood. This sounds reasonable because it can affect the less privileged. Or is it really reasonable?