Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

Former Union Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram, writes in The Indian Express, that the results of the five state Assembly elections announced on 3 December showed how 'bi-polar, competitive politics' is alive in India.

"The Congress’ vote share in the four states is 40 per cent (approximately the same as in 2018) which augurs well for electoral democracy. However, the BJP gained in vote share in all four states and won most of the seats in the four capital cities and urban areas. The other good news is that the difference in vote shares is narrow, except in Madhya Pradesh. The gap in Chhattisgarh of 4.04 per cent was due to the shift of tribal votes. Of the 29 seats reserved for ST, BJP won 17 and Congress 11. The gap in Rajasthan of 2.16 per cent was narrower," Chidambaram writes.