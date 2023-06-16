'Rurbanisation': Boost Small Towns for India to Accomplish Economic Potential

Sometime around mid April 2023 India became the most populous country in the world. Between 1050 and 2023 India accounted for 19.3 percent of the global population rise. India has also overtaken the economy of the UK and has become the fifth largest in terms of the GDP and still growing.

And yet in terms of per capita income it ranks amongst the poorest in the world. More than 40.5 percent of the national wealth remains concentrated in the hands of the top 1 percent of people. The bottom 10 percent of the Indian society owned nearly only 0.2 percent of the national wealth. Between 2018 and 2022 it is estimated that India produced 70 new millioners per day while 670 million (nearly the poorest half of the country) saw a 1 percent increase in their wealth.

By the year 2030, the urban population is estimated to be around 675 million (about 43.2 percent of the world) second only to China’s 1 billion. Over a billion Indians shall be in the age group of 15-64, seeking, demanding jobs. An overall approximate 26 percent of the population shall be in the age group of 10-24.