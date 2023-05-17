Right to Health Bill in Rajasthan Requires the Fixing of Institutional Gaps

The recently passed right to health bill by the State of Rajasthan has caused an uproar inrthe State. Being the first State of the Country to provide its residents healthcare as a right, the right to health is a progressive piece of legislation.

The law recognizes free right to health for every resident of the state in any clinical establishment. Clause 3 of the act provides a duty to each clinical establishment of the state to provide free health services without any prior payment in case of any emergency. The inclusive nature of the act also mandates the provision of reimbursement of the doctors and the private hospitals.

The right to health act by the State of Rajasthan is a welcome step towards universal and affordable access to healthcare. However it also requires fixing the institutional gaps like the vacancies in the hospitals, access to medicines, bridging the gaps and connecting more people with the existing scheme like Chiranjeevi.