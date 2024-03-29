Manipur | Is the Legislative Assembly Even Trying for Peaceable Reconciliation?

The successful ‘appropriation’ of the state by utilising groups like the Arambai Tenggol, has enabled proponents of Meitei supremacism to ‘legitimise’ a selective history of Manipur, in a stance that terms itself ‘post-colonial’. But this rules out the fact that the current state of Manipur in itself is a colonial creation. For example, the seven-year occupation of Manipur by the Burmese ended in 1826 with the British help in raising the Manipur Levies. So, are we then to consider even the very rebirth of Manipur as a kingdom, then as a princely state, and then as a state in the Indian Union, as a colonial creation since it had already been conquered by the Burmese, and would have faded into memory, had it not been for the British?

The prevailing ‘interpretation’ and justifications that underlie the Assembly’s resolutions mull over the complex and multifaceted history of colonial interactions and power dynamics that shaped the state. Beneath such resolutions lie impulses and rationales emerging from an imperial nostalgia that seeks to appropriate the crafted territory that is now Manipur, as covering an imagined, glorified past kingdom of Kangleipak.

These translate themselves into acts that continually erode the constitutional protections for tribal communities. A continuation down this path is only bound to escalate the conflict situation and diverge from the already slim possibilities of peaceable reconciliation in the state.

(Sangmuan Hangsing is a Public Policy student at the Kautilya School of Public Policy (https://muckrack.com/sangmuanhangsing). Tawna Valte is currently a PhD Scholar at the University of Hyderabad. He can be contacted at valtetawna@gmail.com. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)