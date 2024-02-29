Too Little Too Late | On Manipur HC's Deletion of Contentious Para in 2023 Order

Many are surprised that Nagaland and Meghalaya, which have a substantial Christian population, would be aligned with the BJP government at the Centre despite its overt attempts at curbing religious freedom (now getting even more strident). But as they say, money is everything and fighting elections in India today is not a joyride. With the Congress Party unable to gather its flock and so many MLAs from different states ready to jump ship to the BJP, things can only get murky even as the saffron party embraces all those it accused of corruption and practising dynastic politics.

Politics has become a cruel game of cards where the elected make sure they retain their seats and their power, no matter how many lives are lost in the bargain. Manipur is an example of the meticulous destruction of truth, the collapse of trust, and the rise of animosity. There is no longer a shared narrative in the state. It's about their narrative and ours and the twain will never meet because it takes statesmanship for that to happen. We have no statesmen/women worth their salt today.

(The writer is the Editor of The Shillong Times and former member of NSAB. She can be reached at @meipat. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)