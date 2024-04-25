Lok Sabha 2024 | BJP Faces Tough Challenge in Karnataka to Maintain 2019 Tally

However, the implementation of these guarantees has created a conflict of sorts between the middle and poor sections of society. A section of the middle class as well as upper-caste voters feel these schemes have put a financial strain on the state's finances.

A section of men are also discontented as they are not getting any cash doles and the free bus travel has resulted in overcrowding in buses mostly during rush hours. A segment of students and youth, who attend schools and colleges, also share the same feeling and have been demanding an increase in the frequency of buses mostly in rural areas.

In a way, the battle has transformed into a battle between state government beneficiaries and central government beneficiaries. While a section of labharthis do show an inclination to vote for the Congress, others could make a distinction between state and national elections, and reward Siddaramaiah in state elections due four years from now.

It's also a battle of competing narratives on the ground. The Congress has been able to drive the narrative that if it doesn’t win maximum seats from Karnataka, the state government could fall and the schemes would stop.