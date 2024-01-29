Prioritising Well-being and Public Health in the 2024 Interim Budget

These organisations tackle different domains of healthcare delivery services, enabling higher accountability and transparency between the state and its citizens. Despite the repudiations, their initiatives also aid in painting a comprehensible picture of the state of public health, which in turn, is used to facilitate imperative modifications within the system.

In moving forward, addressing India's healthcare challenges is crucial for the nation's well-being and its global aspirations. The disparities in healthcare access, quality, and equity are stark and demand urgent action. The Rajasthan model can serve as a template for addressing disparities, focusing on government-funded public systems, drug distribution, and expanding outpatient services. India's journey towards universal healthcare and improved equity and quality necessitates sustained commitment and action. Recent schemes like Swachh Bharat and Ayushman Bharat set the foundation, but successful implementation is vital.

For effective planning and delivery, a statutory legislative framework is of utmost importance, and this has been explored in the fifth part.

As India aspires to global prominence and Vishwaguru status, its healthcare performance and safeguarding of people’s well-being need stronger alignment with the nation’s fiscal and economic development priorities. Ensuring access to affordable, quality public healthcare services for all citizens must be the government’s principal focus in this budget and in its longer term fiscal developmental roadmap.

[Deepanshu Mohan is Professor of Economics and Director, Centre for New Economics Studies (CNES), Jindal School of Liberal Arts and Humanities, O.P Jindal Global University. He is currently a Research Fellow with Birkbeck College, University of London. Samragnee Chakraborty and Hima Trisha M are Senior Research Assistants (CNES), and Aditi Desai, Amisha Singh, and Nitya Arora are Research Assistants (CNES). Authors would also like to thank public health experts, Dr Sunil Kaul, co-founder of the ANT, Dr Indranil Mukhopadhyay, Professor at O.P Jindal Global University, and Mr Murari Mohan Goswami, Senior Development Consultant for their continuous support and guidance. This is an opinion article and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.]