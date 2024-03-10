Household Donations to 'Religious Organisations' in India Go Beyond 'Beliefs'

Interestingly, the ‘religious organisations’ are most proactive in making outreach efforts for donations which in turn contributes to the overall size of the donations ‘religious organisations’ receive. Most outreach efforts are made through direct interaction (face-to-face) by the beneficiary or the recipient of the contribution.

Even though ‘tax benefit’ did not emerge as an important motivator, about 36 per cent of households received a receipt for their donation but only six per cent of households knew they could avail of income tax benefits based on their donation receipts. In other words, one in every fourth household was unaware/unsure that such tax provisions existed.

Giving to ‘religious organisations’ is more than what we think. The trust in the organisation, ease of giving, and the belief that the money given to these organisations goes for a good cause - all contribute to the quantum and the proportion of the size of households donating to ‘religious organisations’.

(Dr Shaivya Verma and Divya Chopra are Senior Research Managers at the Centre for Social Impact and Philanthropy [CSIP], Ashoka University, India. The CSIP is India’s first academic centre based at Ashoka University in India which focuses on enabling strategic and robust philanthropy for greater social impact. This is an opinion article and the views expressed are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)