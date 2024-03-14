Haryana: Leadership Change is a Familiar BJP Move. What Has Changed With Saini?

Change was the buzzword as Haryana witnessed a string of dramatic events starting with the resignation of Chief Minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar and culminating with the swearing-in of Nayab Singh Saini as his replacement.

Why the change?

Simple: The feedback within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) through its in-house response system suggested that a change of guards before the Lok Sabha elections was necessary to beat the voter fatigue in Haryana after close to 10 years of Khattar’s rule.

On his part, the outgoing CM displayed real sportsmanship, smiling all through his exit rituals, because he already knew that he was in no way going to fade into oblivion. Instead, he already has another job waiting for him, as he was announced as a candidate for the Karnal Lok Sabha constituency just a day after his resignation.