Delhi University@100: A Professor Remembers Her 45 Years There

I became an enthusiastic professor at the Delhi University (DU) because of the years I spent as a student there. I consider myself fortunate for having studied at DU for six years and having taught there for 45 years.

I retired as an Associate Professor from DU’s Vivekananda College in 2017 but it has and always will be an integral part of my life. DU has now completed 100 years and has entered a new era. I hope that the education it imparts continues to be holistic and is not just narrowed down to information accumulation.

But more on that later. First, let’s take a trip down memory lane.