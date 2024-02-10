Deconstructing the BJP's OBC and Maratha Strategy in Maharashtra

CM Eknath Shinde is no babe in the woods. Sometime back, he had come out with a survey and an advertisement showing that he was more popular than Fadnavis. Everything was hurriedly buried before things got out of hand.

It is not an accident that whenever Shinde has made a push for the Marathas, Fadnavis has gone the extra mile to see that the OBCs are not hurt. Gopichand Padalkar and Ram Shinde, OBC leaders from the BJP, have always marked their presence at rallies organised by Bhujbal. An OBC convention that took place recently saw Fadnavis proudly proclaiming the BJP as an OBC party.

Shinde is going the extra mile to accommodate Manoj Jarange Patil, the activist from the Jalna district of the backward Marsathwada region, who has suddenly emerged as the voice of the agitating Marathas by pitching for OBC status to the Kunbis among them. That is why the CM allowed Patil and his horde of supporters to enter Mumbai last month.