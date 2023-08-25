Climate Change's Wrath: Wake-Up Call for Rain-battered Himachal Pradesh

A consequential casualty of the deluge was the Balad River’s water levels, resulting in the collapse of a pivotal bridge in Baddi. The ramifications spanned far beyond the physical, severing connections between Baddi's industrial hub and Haryana, alongside Chandigarh. This rupture is a stark reminder of how climate-induced events can cripple normal life and choke economic corridors.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), foreseeing the ordeal, issued an orange alert, predicting intense rainfall in isolated pockets between August 22 and 24, 2023. Districts encompassing Kangra, Chamba, Hamirpur, Mandi Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, and Kullu were poised to bear the brunt of this climatic fury. The prediction of accompanying thunderstorms amplifies the specter of extreme weather and its cascading implications.

Educational institutions in afflicted areas, including Kangra's Dharamshala and Shimla, were forced to shut their doors owing to relentless rain and landslides. This underscores how such events can disrupt daily life and access to education, a critical cornerstone of society.