Could’ve Been My Dad, Writes a Muslim Woman About the Mumbai Train Shooting

I fall under the privileged section of the society. I have options. I am not burdened by my circumstances.

At least, that’s what I thought till the morning of 31 July when an RPF officer allegedly ended up killing his senior and murdering three innocent Muslims travelling in a train from Jaipur to Mumbai.

How? Allegedly by identifying them through their religious markings and asking their names.

My first thought after reading the news was this could have been my father. After all, he has a very obvious white beard that he sports and will never part with, not for religious reasons but because that’s part of his appearance and has been since the past 35 odd years.

The immediate response was to call my mother, and the decision to not let Abbu go on long train journeys was taken. It didn’t need a discussion, or his opinion. It was a done deal. Things like these no longer needed discussions.

It was important to stay safe and stay alive. I wish I could blame the current government entirely for this but I can’t. The othering of Muslims has peaked since 2014 but this is a phenomena that the Muslims of this country have been dealing with since the Partition.