Education and Secularism: Why SC’s Stay on UP Madrasa Act Judgment Is Valid

The SC bench led by the Chief Justice DY Chandrachud expressed concerns over the High Court judgment authored by Justices Vivek Chaudhary and Subhash Vidyarthi. While issuing notice on the appeal, the SC remarked that the HC "misconstrued the provisions of the Madarsa Act.”

"We are of the view that the issues raised in the petitions merit closer reflection. We are inclined to issue notice," …, the High Court in striking down the provisions of the Act directed the relocation of the students. This would affect 17 lac students; we are of the view that the direction of relocation of students to other schools was not warranted. .... states shall file counter on or before 30 June 2024. SLP be listed for final disposal on the second week of June 2024. The impugned order and judgment of the HC dated 22 March 2024 shall remain stayed," – the SC observed while issuing notice on five Special Leave Petitions filed against the Allahabad High Court's judgment.

During the hearing before the SC, Senior Advocate Manu Singhvi rightly objected to the direction issued by the Division bench of Justices Vivek Chaudhary and Vidhyarthi to the UP government to frame a scheme so that the students presently studying in Madrasas can be accommodated in the formal education system.