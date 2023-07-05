A Year on, Denial of Visas to Muslim Afghans Depleting India’s Limited Goodwill

Besides professing love and concern for ordinary Afghans in every official statement -- even as we refuse them visas simply because they are Muslims -- New Delhi persistently claims that it enjoys enormous goodwill among Afghans. But this is a fallacy.

Consider this: India’s role in Afghanistan from 1979 to August 2021, spanning 42 long years, has directly impacted common Afghans and shaped their perception of India. One can well imagine how fiercely independent Afghans view India, which, in a row, sided with not one but two invaders -- the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) and the United States (US) -- and their occupation forces. Can we blame Afghans if they perceive India as their enemies’ collaborators and detest us?

We have forfeited the trust of Afghans twice over. I think Afghans have a very low opinion of us essentially because we allied with two invading superpowers who unsuccessfully tried to subjugate them. But we refuse to learn any lessons from history. Now, by singling out Muslim Afghans since August 2021 and denying them visas even after reopening our Kabul embassy a year ago, India is making matters worse.

