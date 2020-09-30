‘You Have No Idea’: Hillary On ‘Commiserations’ After US Debate

Former US Secretary of State and the Democratic Party's Presidential nominee for the 2016 US elections, Hillary Clinton seemed to be having a deja vu after the first presidential debate between this year's nominees, Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Clinton who'd faced off in debates against current US President Trump in the run up to the 2016 elections, delivered a couple of her own zingers on Twitter, while remarking on what many are describing as one of the most chaotic presidential debates in recent history.