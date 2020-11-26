Xi Jinping Congratulates Joe Biden on US Election Win: Report

He also went on to profess that he believes a “healthy and stable development of US-China relations” in not only beneficial for national interests but “also meets the common expectation of the international community.”

During Donald Trump’s presidency, US-China relations went through a frictional period, as Washington repeatedly attacked China for their handling of the pandemic. Trump also famously called the coronavirus the ‘Chinese Virus’, and the two superpowers also engaged in a hostile manner over issues of espionage allegations, human rights, free media and technology.