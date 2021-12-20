World Economic Forum in Davos Deferred Due to Omicron Surge
The annual meeting was scheduled to take place in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland between 17-21 January 2022.
The World Economic Forum (WEF) announced on Monday, 20 December, that its annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, has been deferred in the light of "continued uncertainty over the Omicron outbreak".
WEF said in a statement, "The Annual Meeting was scheduled to take place in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, between 17-21 January 2022. It is now planned for early summer."
WEF added, "Participants will instead join a headline series of State of the World sessions bringing together global leaders online to focus on shaping solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges."
Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the WEF said,
“The deferral of the annual meeting will not prevent progress through continued digital convening of leaders from business, government and civil society. Public-private cooperation has moved forward throughout the pandemic and that will continue apace. We look forward to bringing global leaders together in person soon.”
