ADVERTISEMENT

World Economic Forum in Davos Deferred Due to Omicron Surge

The annual meeting was scheduled to take place in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland between 17-21 January 2022.

The Quint
Updated
World
1 min read
World Economic Forum Davos 2020 Annual Meeting.
i

The World Economic Forum (WEF) announced on Monday, 20 December, that its annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, has been deferred in the light of "continued uncertainty over the Omicron outbreak".

WEF said in a statement, "The Annual Meeting was scheduled to take place in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, between 17-21 January 2022. It is now planned for early summer."

WEF added, "Participants will instead join a headline series of State of the World sessions bringing together global leaders online to focus on shaping solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges."

Also Read

Omicron Cases Doubling Every 1.5 to 3 Days in Areas With Local Spread: WHO

Omicron Cases Doubling Every 1.5 to 3 Days in Areas With Local Spread: WHO
ADVERTISEMENT

Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the WEF said,

“The deferral of the annual meeting will not prevent progress through continued digital convening of leaders from business, government and civil society. Public-private cooperation has moved forward throughout the pandemic and that will continue apace. We look forward to bringing global leaders together in person soon.”

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT