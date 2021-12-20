World Economic Forum in Davos Deferred Due to Omicron Surge

The World Economic Forum (WEF) announced on Monday, 20 December, that its annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, has been deferred in the light of "continued uncertainty over the Omicron outbreak".

WEF said in a statement, "The Annual Meeting was scheduled to take place in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, between 17-21 January 2022. It is now planned for early summer."

WEF added, "Participants will instead join a headline series of State of the World sessions bringing together global leaders online to focus on shaping solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges."