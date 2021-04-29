‘We Must Help India’: Prince Charles Steps Up to Help With Oxygen

The funds raised by the ‘Oxygen For India’ appeal will be used to procure oxygen concentrators for hospitals in the country as soon as possible. Oxygen concentrators recycle the oxygen from the air, versus cylinders which have a finite supply to give to the patient.

As per the appeal, shared in the report, a donation of GBP 450 will help 900 patients, and a donation of GPB 50 will help 40 patients breathe easier.

Hitan Mehta, Executive Director of British Asian Trust said as per PTI, “We have seen the terrible impact of the pandemic worldwide, but the devastation in India currently is one of the worst points of the last 12 months. The astronomical numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India are frightening and we fear there is still a peak to come. What we can do now is provide essential support as quickly as possible to help those most in need”.

He added that the appeal was to set up vital supplies in the healthcare infrastructure, and that they “simply cannot stand by and do nothing”.

The appeal has the support of many British Indian Trust Ambassadors such as actors Sanjeev Bhaskar, Meera Syal and Nitin Ganatra and cricketer Isa Guha.

(With inputs from PTI)