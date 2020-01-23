‘We’re A Developing Nation Like China, India’: Trump on WTO Status

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, 22 January, said that the United States has not been treated fairly by the World Trade Organisation (WTO) as it is not viewed as a developing nation, compared to China and India’s global status. The President was speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

“World Trade Organisation, as you know,I’ve had a dispute running with them for quite a while, because our country hasn’t been treated fairly. China is viewed as a developing nation. India is viewed as a developing nation. We’re not viewed as a developing nation,” he said.

He added that China would not be the country it is today without the help of the WTO.