‘Was Quite Concerned’: Prince William on Father’s COVID Diagnosis

The family, in lockdown at the royal estate of Norfolk in eastern England, admitted that it had been a challenging time.

"It's quite hectic for them all to say the right thing at the right time without pressing the wrong buttons. But it's great and it's nice to keep in touch with everybody," said Kate, in reference to connecting the kids with the rest of the family via video-calls.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been conducting video calls with frontline National Health Service (NHS) workers and lauded their extraordinary work through the crisis.

They do an extraordinary job, it goes unrecognised daily and now I think all of us as a nation can really see how hard they work and how vital their work is, said Kate, 38.

As part of their mental health initiative, the couple have provided the narration for a video which will highlight new advice on Public Health England's Every Mind Matters website from next Monday, 20 April.