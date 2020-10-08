US VP Debate 2020: Harris Slams Trump for Not Picking Black Judges

On being asked by the moderator, during the Vice Presidential Debate in the United States, about how they would react if the historic Roe vs Wade decision that made abortion legal nationwide, was overturned, Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris said: “I will always fight for a woman’s right to make a decision about her own body.”

Harris and Republican VP Mike Pence came face-to-face on Wednesday, 7 October (ET), for the first Vice-Presidential debate ahead of US elections.