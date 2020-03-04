US Hits Taliban With Airstrike, First Time Since Peace Deal
The US hit Taliban fighters with an airstrike for the first time in 11 days in response to an insurgent attack on Afghan forces in southern Helmand province on Wednesday, 4 March, an American military spokesman said.
"The US conducted an airstrike on 4 March against Taliban fighters in Nahr-e Saraj, Helmand, who were actively attacking an #ANDSF checkpoint. This was a defensive strike to disrupt the attack," US Forces-Afghanistan spokesman Sonny Leggett tweeted.
Leggett said while the Taliban claims to be fighting to free Afghanistan from international forces, it conducted “43 attacks on #ANDSF checkpoints in #Helmand.”
Leggett called upon the Taliban to “stop needless attacks and uphold their commitments,” adding that they will defend partners when required.
Further, the US Forces-Afghanistan spokesperson said Afghanistan and the US have complied with their agreements, however, the Taliban appears to be “squandering” this opportunity and “ignoring the will of the people for peace”.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump confirmed Tuesday that he spoke on the phone to a Taliban leader, making him the first US president believed to have ever spoken directly with the militant group responsible for the deaths of thousands of US troops in nearly 19 years of fighting in Afghanistan.
“We had a very good conversation with the leader of the Taliban today, and they're looking to get this ended, and we're looking to get it ended. I think we all have a very common interest,” Trump said. “We had, actually, a very good talk with the leader of the Taliban.”
