US Hits Taliban With Airstrike, First Time Since Peace Deal

The US hit Taliban fighters with an airstrike for the first time in 11 days in response to an insurgent attack on Afghan forces in southern Helmand province on Wednesday, 4 March, an American military spokesman said.

"The US conducted an airstrike on 4 March against Taliban fighters in Nahr-e Saraj, Helmand, who were actively attacking an #ANDSF checkpoint. This was a defensive strike to disrupt the attack," US Forces-Afghanistan spokesman Sonny Leggett tweeted.

Leggett said while the Taliban claims to be fighting to free Afghanistan from international forces, it conducted “43 attacks on #ANDSF checkpoints in #Helmand.”