US Senate Passes Bill to Combat Anti-Asian Hate Crimes

The US Senate passed a Bill to curb discrimination against Asian communities in the United States by an overwhelming majority, in a rare bipartisan vote on Thursday, 22 April.

The Bill was cleared 94-1, with Republican Senator Josh Hawley being the only person to have opposed it.

It directs the departments of Justice and Health and Human Services to raise awareness and expedite the review of hate crimes during the pandemic, and work with law enforcement agencies to ensure online reporting, reported CNN.