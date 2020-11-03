US Prez Elections: Polling Stations Open in New York, New Jersey

Election Day kicked off in the United States on Tuesday, 3 November, as polling stations opened in New York, New Jersey and Virginia, AFP reported.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Democratic candidate Joe Biden exhorted people to vote, writing, “It’s Election Day. Go vote, America!”

Earlier in the day, Biden won all five of the votes cast for president in Dixville Notch, a small township in New Hampshire along the US-Canada border, CNN reported.