Trump Says He Spoke to a Taliban Leader, Had a ‘Good Talk’

President Donald Trump confirmed Tuesday, 4 March that he spoke on the phone to a Taliban leader, making him the first US president believed to ever speak directly with the militant group that harbored al-Qaida before the 9/11 attacks and is responsible for the deaths of thousands of US troops in nearly 19 years of fighting in Afghanistan.

“We had a very good conversation with the leader of the Taliban today, and they're looking to get this ended, and we're looking to get it ended. I think we all have a very common interest,” Trump said. “We had, actually, a very good talk with the leader of the Taliban.”