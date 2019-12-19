So, Trump Has Been Impeached: What Happens Next?

On Wednesday, 18 December (local time), Donald Trump became the third president of the United States, after Andrew Johnson (1868) and Bill Clinton (1998), to be impeached by the House.

The House of Representatives – the lower house of the US Congress – voted against Trump on two counts (officially called ‘articles of impeachment’):

Abuse of power: the House voted 230-197 to impeach Obstruction of Congress: the House voted 229-198 to impeach

But Trump still remains the US president; he can only be removed from office if the Senate (the upper house) votes to impeach as well.

So here’s what’s next in Trump’s impeachment saga: